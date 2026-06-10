🚨Trump on Iran - says bomb hit helicopter, but didn't explode

BREAKING JUST NOW:

💥🇮🇷 BREAKING — NEW US TERRORIST STRIKES ON IRAN



Explosions reported in Sirik and Qeshm Island (Strait of Hormuz area). Air defenses now active in western Tehran.

💥🇮🇶 - New Iranian strikes at Kurdish militias in Erbil, Iraq.



🐻This seems to be a new pattern - US hits Iran, Iran hits US terrorist infantry in Iraqi Kurdistan. And GCC OnlyFans caliphates turn comes later. @DDGeopolitics

"U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression."



— US CENTCOM

Video description:

🚨 Trump on Iran: ‘We hit them hard yesterday and we’re going to hit them hard today’

Adding, about Flight Radar 24:

🚨 US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress 61-0018 is about to land in Bahrain after departing from Sigonella Air Base in Italy



This has been the most tracked flight on Flightradar24 following Trump’s statement about more strikes on Iran later on Wednesday.

@geopolitics_prime





