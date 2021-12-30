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THE ROAR BEFORE THE STORM: MSM PROPAGANDA GEARING UP FOR NEXT SCARIANT. RESIST NOW!
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170 views • December 30, 2021
Ophelia Butts: Data is manipulated to fit the agenda, never trust any Data that comes from Gov't, Media or related Agencies. Sometimes the only truth you can be sure of is what you yourself experience and witness around you, anything else is someone else's observation, and observations can be twisted and distorted depending on that persons state of mind and being. So if you know yourself to be of sound mind then trust what you experience and witness around you, rely on your own observations.
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