The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 242 - Event Horizon!

In this video, I want to “Summarize” and bring closure to what I have been talking about and WARNING people about for more than 2 years. When I started out warning people in June 2020 about the coming vaccine being the Mark Of The Beast I didn’t have much to go on but I knew I was right because God showed it to me. Everyone labeled a “truther” was clutching at straws at the time because not much information was available about the nefarious CV19 vaccines that were being promised in “record time” by world health authorities. We have been witnessing a very clever trans-humanizing INJECTION program masquerading as a conventional vaccine for a conventional virus threat. The vaccine is NOT a vaccine and the virus is FAKE. There is NO pandemic! It is now clear to SEE the whole program looking BACK at what has transpired in slow-motion before our very eyes. Pure EVIL GENIUS perpetrated on a wicked, Christ-rejecting world population who cared about nothing BUT SAVING their own LIVES, LIVELIHOODS, and PLEASURES. The whole world is now crossing over “EVENT HORIZON” and there is NO WAY BACK! What has and is being done cannot be undone!

ONLY ONCE IN HISTORY AN EVENT BEYOND COMPREHENSION OCCURS!

THE NATURE OF THE EVENT EXTINGUISHES THE TRUE LIGHT!

DARK LIGHT SUBSUMES THE TRUE LIGHT MOMENTARILY AT THE "EVENT HORIZON!"