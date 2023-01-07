The Bible Tells Us the ENTIRE Timeline of History!

Answers in Genesis
Jul 13, 2020
If we're going to fully appreciate why creation is important, we only have to look at it in the context of the Biblical timeline. Here, Prof. Andy McIntosh does just that...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcSGUmNuX18
