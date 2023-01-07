Create New Account
The Bible Tells Us the ENTIRE Timeline of History!
Published 14 hours ago |
Answers in Genesis


 Jul 13, 2020

If we're going to fully appreciate why creation is important, we only have to look at it in the context of the Biblical timeline. Here, Prof. Andy McIntosh does just that...


Visit https://Answers.tv for all Answers in Genesis videos, live streaming, and much more—all in one place.


Please help us continue to share the gospel around the world: https://AnswersinGenesis.org/give


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcSGUmNuX18


