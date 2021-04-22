Communist China Doing Everything Possible To Take Advantage of US

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4/20/2021 Jack Keane：The CCP is doing everything possible to take advantage of the US; The Biden Administration is heading in the right direction dealing with Communist China, but the rhetoric and actions are going to be the determinant in terms of what the policy execution really is.