Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophecy Unveiled: Exposing the Political Arena, Elections, Israel and What’s Coming in 2024
channel image
Ark of Grace Ministries
29 Subscribers
25 views
Published Yesterday

Amanda received a Word from the Lord saying to keep an eye out for things to come in the next month and we’ve already seen several prophecies fulfilling! Don’t miss this broadcast where Amanda will go over several Words regarding events we’ve recently seen not only in our nation, but in Israel as well. Hear Words for Congress, recently expelled politicians, “the squad,” judges, elections and much more! Tune in Dec. 5th at 5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners



Keywords
prophecyark of grace ministriesamance grace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket