Prophecy Unveiled: Exposing the Political Arena, Elections, Israel and What’s Coming in 2024

Amanda received a Word from the Lord saying to keep an eye out for things to come in the next month and we’ve already seen several prophecies fulfilling! Don’t miss this broadcast where Amanda will go over several Words regarding events we’ve recently seen not only in our nation, but in Israel as well. Hear Words for Congress, recently expelled politicians, “the squad,” judges, elections and much more! Tune in Dec. 5th at 5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners







