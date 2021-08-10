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Calling the FDA About the Vax - How many people & Children must DIE... [08.08.2021]
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70 views • August 10, 2021
Let’s show them we arnt stupid and call!
It’s not about a virus it’s about control - The Great Deception (PDF):
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JJlTkTRq-K3uBp42onuJCpoc_v0uIqVG/view
Original title: Calling the FDA About the Vx - a Must See - This Guy Is Amazing… Let's All Call!!
Banned Video Archive
16493 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sF0PAaYwTRVL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
It’s not about a virus it’s about control - The Great Deception (PDF):
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JJlTkTRq-K3uBp42onuJCpoc_v0uIqVG/view
Original title: Calling the FDA About the Vx - a Must See - This Guy Is Amazing… Let's All Call!!
Banned Video Archive
16493 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sF0PAaYwTRVL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hiddenvideos/
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