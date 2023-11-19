NIGHT SHADOWS 11172023 -- The Fourth Beast is Tightening Controls for the Final Power Grab

The USA is now under judgment and that will continue to worsen as the hatred for Israel and Christians grows, not only in America but around the world as prophecy said would happen. The demonization of Israel and Christians is growing by leaps and bounds and that soon turns into violence and mass killings. The UN/WHO/WEF and other NGO's continue their power grab for world domination and control over every aspect of life. The American people appear to be totally blind to what is happening all around them, but more and more are beginning to see, and the elite know this and that makes them move faster for total controls. Then we have the sun and earth changes, more and more UFO/Alien encounters as the STRONG DELUSION works its work upon the Christ rejecting world and much more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!! DARKLIGHT : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/