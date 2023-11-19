Create New Account
NIGHT SHADOWS 11172023 -- The Fourth Beast is Tightening Controls for the Final Power Grab
NIGHT SHADOWS
The USA is now under judgment and that will continue to worsen as the hatred for Israel and Christians grows, not only in America but around the world as prophecy said would happen. The demonization of Israel and Christians is growing by leaps and bounds and that soon turns into violence and mass killings. The UN/WHO/WEF and other NGO's continue their power grab for world domination and control over every aspect of life. The American people appear to be totally blind to what is happening all around them, but more and more are beginning to see, and the elite know this and that makes them move faster for total controls. Then we have the sun and earth changes, more and more UFO/Alien encounters as the STRONG DELUSION works its work upon the Christ rejecting world and much more...

