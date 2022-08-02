Right<1%, Climate Change SADS Part 3

Many top experts wonder why practically nobody believes the ‘government‘ or the mainstream media anymore when they have been right less than 1% of the time. The great climate saviors have sounded the depopulation warning‘, SADS, due to climate change is a fact, another fact is that the forecast, for America, is now, a depopulated 3rd world nation. Climate change, SADS, and depopulation could have been all been avoided if you just did everything they made up.

This top climate expert says… “The government and mainstream media are the best source for what you are supposed to think.”

Lastly this reputable doctor said… “I’ve made a career doing this, and I get away with it, every time!I make money by lying to you and I enjoy being a terrible human being.”