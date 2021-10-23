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Mag.a. Monika Donner - Buchbesprechung - Vortrag in Klagenfurt [Teil 3/3]
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21 views • October 23, 2021
Über die Autorin:
Mag.a Monika Donner wurde 1971 in Linz geboren. Sie ist Juristin, diplomierte Lebensberaterin, wissenschaftliche Leiterin des Instituts für freie Forschung und Förderung der Menschenrechte (IFM) und Leiterin der Akademie für strategische Bildung (Monithor). Hauptberuflich ist sie Ministerialrätin im österr. Verteidigungsministerium (BMLV).

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