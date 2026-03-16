“Alt. News” Knee-Jerkers Work For The Machine

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CTB #590, 06 Mar 2026
On Twitter:
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1qJVmQvlVbwGB
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v772hlw-johnny-cirucci-live.html
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4/JCL-2026-03-13:7
On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/update_video/R0gc70NcZBGj
On Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/1e1ccebd-4b98-4514-a089-7b33a450f615