Major Ammo Producer May Be Prohibited From Selling To Civilians While IRS Purchasing Ammo Again

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All kinds of crazy stuff going on, from food plants being destroyed to ammo producers (I.E. Lake City in Missouri-which was previously a target of the Sotero regime...more fingerprints of Sotero's involvement in demented-joe's regime) being told they can't sell to civilians to gov't agencies buying up ammo again. Additionally, those who've received covid vax are 4925% more likely to get shingles. The antidote for disaster is preparation, and while preparing is no guarantee of survival, to not prepare virtually guarantees that one may not make it. Don't make your family subject to the whims of the globalists, the nwo, and the deep state. Get prepared while you can. Shop for storable food at The Brighteon Store: https://brighteonstore.com:?rfsn-6424831 Pray for wisdom and discernment and God bless!