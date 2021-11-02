Diana West: Unearthing The Corruption That is Sickening America

Diana West is the author of amazing deep dives into the influence of communism on the American establishment. During this interview, I was astonished by the new connections she has made, for example, between Russia Gate—the fake attempts to link President Trump to Russia—and the communists ties of those who were perpetrating the false charges against the President. Diana also helped deepen the connections between COVID-19 and communist ambitions to overthrow Western Society. Two of her books, American Betrayal and The Red Threat, are an absolute necessity for understanding the decline of America into totalitarianism and what must be done to reverse. No one else is as intensively and deeply committed to unearthing the truth in this hidden area of our lives—the influence of communism over American life. She also provides a significant analysis of President Trump’s failures to deal with COVID-19. Like her earlier appearance on the Dr. Peter Breggin Hour, this is one of the most important interviews I have ever conducted. Our new book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, can be found everywhere now online including Amazon and Barnes and Nobles.