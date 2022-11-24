Create New Account
Dr. Fauci Retired Next Day Establishment Admits Vaccinated People Majority of COVID Deaths
Weaponized News
Published Thursday |

Sam and Thomas discuss the retirement of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the next day the establishment admits Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths, the One World Government Agenda, Depopulation, FTX scam and much more

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

