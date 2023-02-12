Pandemics & Vaccines | Dr. Alejandro Diaz (TPC #1,086)

TPC #1,086 is with an awesome dude named Dr. Alex Diaz.





His twitter: https://twitter.com/alejandrodiazmd





Dr. Alejandro (Alex) Díaz: Pediatric, Allergist & Immunologist, Immigration doctor and Global Health specialist. I am also the Delegate of the World Organization for Peace in the border USA-Mexico.





Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





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Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8





CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast





My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast





GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast





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Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast





Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff





Gaming Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ







