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Jewish people leaving New York Do they know something we don't
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966 views • February 27, 2022
New York’s ‘Little Odessa’ Jews React to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
https://www.jewishpress.com/news/global/europe/ukraine/new-yorks-little-odessa-jews-react-to-russia-ukraine-conflict/2022/02/26/?fbclid=IwAR0sNcwmuVo_lg6bF-uncNFdhWx6qPI6kpnIXvBYiCjXgYzjTvoN_MxeCJY
WORD ON THE STREET: New York City Hasidim EVACUATING to Catskill Mountains NOW
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/word-on-the-street-new-york-city-hasidim-evacuating-to-catskill-mountains-now
Word on the streets here in New York City is that Bus loads of Hasidim are going to their "summer" bungalows " cottages " in the Catskill region of NY state that's about 90 minutes north of NYC.
What makes this a red flag is that these bungalow colonies are SHUTTERED FOR THE WINTER.
These folks don't go up that way until spring breaks for sure ( no concerns of snow ).
Word on the street is the two main families have decided to move the young (still in studies or not married ) out of NYC due to the possibility of extreme escalation with the things going down in Europe/Russia/Ukraine.
New York City is a prime target for a nuclear strike.
The fact that Hasidim are now allegedly evacuating should be a huge warning to sign to everyone else.
Orthodox Jewish Exodus From New York Will Help Keep Florida Red
https://www.wsj.com/articles/orthodox-jews-new-york-florida-cuomo-desantis-red-state-taxes-11628544333?fbclid=IwAR3_j6Bh0JcSrwYwJJx3Va7D7OQ8D1umCSF5KC7JNA2-hn3fXrYY99ZK9Rs
More NYC Orthodox Jews leave community amid COVID-19 lockdown: report
https://nypost.com/2021/04/04/more-nyc-orthodox-jews-leave-community-amid-covid-19-lockdown-report/?fbclid=IwAR28xA-8f9PU7nYzDOX-oSts4y2PgAkBwUuL08vZnqoONJMEfWZrJG5CtIk
original link from Israeli News Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2c6xdvC6bU&;t=330s
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
https://www.jewishpress.com/news/global/europe/ukraine/new-yorks-little-odessa-jews-react-to-russia-ukraine-conflict/2022/02/26/?fbclid=IwAR0sNcwmuVo_lg6bF-uncNFdhWx6qPI6kpnIXvBYiCjXgYzjTvoN_MxeCJY
WORD ON THE STREET: New York City Hasidim EVACUATING to Catskill Mountains NOW
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/word-on-the-street-new-york-city-hasidim-evacuating-to-catskill-mountains-now
Word on the streets here in New York City is that Bus loads of Hasidim are going to their "summer" bungalows " cottages " in the Catskill region of NY state that's about 90 minutes north of NYC.
What makes this a red flag is that these bungalow colonies are SHUTTERED FOR THE WINTER.
These folks don't go up that way until spring breaks for sure ( no concerns of snow ).
Word on the street is the two main families have decided to move the young (still in studies or not married ) out of NYC due to the possibility of extreme escalation with the things going down in Europe/Russia/Ukraine.
New York City is a prime target for a nuclear strike.
The fact that Hasidim are now allegedly evacuating should be a huge warning to sign to everyone else.
Orthodox Jewish Exodus From New York Will Help Keep Florida Red
https://www.wsj.com/articles/orthodox-jews-new-york-florida-cuomo-desantis-red-state-taxes-11628544333?fbclid=IwAR3_j6Bh0JcSrwYwJJx3Va7D7OQ8D1umCSF5KC7JNA2-hn3fXrYY99ZK9Rs
More NYC Orthodox Jews leave community amid COVID-19 lockdown: report
https://nypost.com/2021/04/04/more-nyc-orthodox-jews-leave-community-amid-covid-19-lockdown-report/?fbclid=IwAR28xA-8f9PU7nYzDOX-oSts4y2PgAkBwUuL08vZnqoONJMEfWZrJG5CtIk
original link from Israeli News Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2c6xdvC6bU&;t=330s
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
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