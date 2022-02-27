BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jewish people leaving New York Do they know something we don't
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
966 views • February 27, 2022
New York’s ‘Little Odessa’ Jews React to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/global/europe/ukraine/new-yorks-little-odessa-jews-react-to-russia-ukraine-conflict/2022/02/26/?fbclid=IwAR0sNcwmuVo_lg6bF-uncNFdhWx6qPI6kpnIXvBYiCjXgYzjTvoN_MxeCJY

WORD ON THE STREET: New York City Hasidim EVACUATING to Catskill Mountains NOW

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/word-on-the-street-new-york-city-hasidim-evacuating-to-catskill-mountains-now

Word on the streets here in New York City is that Bus loads of Hasidim are going to their "summer" bungalows " cottages " in the Catskill region of NY state that's about 90 minutes north of NYC.

What makes this a red flag is that these bungalow colonies are SHUTTERED FOR THE WINTER.

These folks don't go up that way until spring breaks for sure ( no concerns of snow ).

Word on the street is the two main families have decided to move the young (still in studies or not married ) out of NYC due to the possibility of extreme escalation with the things going down in Europe/Russia/Ukraine.

New York City is a prime target for a nuclear strike.

The fact that Hasidim are now allegedly evacuating should be a huge warning to sign to everyone else.

Orthodox Jewish Exodus From New York Will Help Keep Florida Red

https://www.wsj.com/articles/orthodox-jews-new-york-florida-cuomo-desantis-red-state-taxes-11628544333?fbclid=IwAR3_j6Bh0JcSrwYwJJx3Va7D7OQ8D1umCSF5KC7JNA2-hn3fXrYY99ZK9Rs

More NYC Orthodox Jews leave community amid COVID-19 lockdown: report

https://nypost.com/2021/04/04/more-nyc-orthodox-jews-leave-community-amid-covid-19-lockdown-report/?fbclid=IwAR28xA-8f9PU7nYzDOX-oSts4y2PgAkBwUuL08vZnqoONJMEfWZrJG5CtIk

original link from Israeli News Live

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2c6xdvC6bU&;t=330s

Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksmorgellonsquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovidgraphene oxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy