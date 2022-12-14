Obliteration on "Eatin Wild Honey & Locusts"



Kate Shemirani, nurse and nutritionist, co founder of the British Nursing Alliance joins Jessica Knock & Stephen Pidgeon with 5G expert Mark Steel of Save us now."

"Save Us Now" is the all new Political Movement that will counter the collusion and crony institutions and systems undermining our freedom the rule of law, democracy and the peace of the United Kingdom.

"Natural Nurse in a Toxic World" Stands up to tyranny and fights for our freedoms.