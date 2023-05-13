CCP harbors countless dirty videos that involve people from all over the world. These videos silence those who threatened to cooperate with the CCP, and that's why the world has become what it is now

https://gettr.com/post/p2gxduf99bd CCP藏有无数肮脏的视频，这些视频几乎涉及了全世界的人们。这些视频令受威胁者闭嘴 配合中国共产党， 这就是为什么世界变成了今天的世界。 CCP harbors countless dirty videos that involve people from almost all over the world. These videos silence those who threatened to cooperate with the CCP, and that's why the world has become what it is today.





