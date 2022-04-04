© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Impending Fall Of America
Follow
0
Share
Report
211 views • April 04, 2022
The inept country club members aka Congress and the White House have signed onto a plan to transfer America's wealth into the hands of few. Meanwhile, the middle class evaporates into a class of Americans that are expected to succumb to a universal basic income and government handouts that are always promised, yet never come. These country club members will now have to manage the total chaos they have created. Many will starve. Many will die. So that the country club members enriching themselves with our tax dollars continue to assume that they will join with their elite masters in paradise. But a hell of their own making awaits.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.