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What You Should Know About COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus)
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20 views • February 20, 2020
We know that many of you are concerned about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and its implications for the health of you and your loved ones. In this video, a UC San Diego Health infection prevention expert answers the most frequently asked questions about the virus and describes symptoms, risks, prevention measures and other important facts. As the region's only academic health system, UC San Diego Health is fully prepared to care for adult patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
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