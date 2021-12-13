"Jesus....What Happened To Us?" Powerful message.... A Call to Arms,.. "BRING IT ON!"

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As it is now too late for those who have been jabbed, SCOTLAND is reminding its people, "WE DO NOT LET UP. "BRING IT ON"!
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE:
Pick Yourself Up and Fight - Free Range Slave
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BrKGsHLp6taZ/
MUSIC:
Jesus What Happened To Us - Five Times August
The Flower of Scotland
Wil has his UK accents mixed up here, the guy speaking is Northern English, not Scottish, so I edited the original video title...
Mirrored - wil paranormal