Gathering at Parliament House Canberra 31 January 2022

This is a small collection of videos taken the gathering at Parliament House in the afternoon of 31 January 2022. What stands out is the scale of the place, an experience in itself. We were a crowd of over a thousand who have travelled from many parts of Australia to make it here, a truly rare experience of being together. I noted a Telegram poll that showed that 7% of Telegram users were joining the convoy with short notice. For others, it was too hard to change plans. If we were ever to do this again and have greater numbers, we would have more lead time and charter hundreds of coaches plus find a location nearby for a tent city, for overnight accommodation. We were treated to speeches of sovereignty and motivation. Wendy Daniel inspired us to keep up our vibrations, we were treated to a wonderful rendition of the Australian “We Are One”, Graham Hood led us in a conversation that invited God in. Videos of these three are included here even though there were many more who spoke/sang. All who ate up the kilometres to get here were blessed in all these different experiential ways.