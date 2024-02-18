Create New Account
Aangifte tegen Hugo De Jonge wegens zware mishandeling door schuld
channel image
Perfect Society
213 Subscribers
15 views
Published 18 hours ago

Document met alle links gebruikt in deze video:

https://e.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZg5jnZwhExPdhcqYXfDyzhLUEt2L3saEny


Ministerie VWS betaalt tonnen aan dwangsommen rond coronaverzoeken: 'Dit is ronduit crimineel gedrag'

https://www.ninefornews.nl/ministerie-vws-betaalt-tonnen-aan-dwangsommen-rond-coronaverzoeken-dit-is-ronduit-crimineel-gedrag/

Mysterie rond plots vertrek Kuipers wordt steeds groter: al zijn tweets verwijderd

https://www.ninefornews.nl/mysterie-rond-plots-vertrek-kuipers-wordt-steeds-groter-al-zijn-tweets-verwijderd/

Woo-penbaar on X: "Het account van Ernst Kuipers (je weet wel, die minister van VWS die kwijt is) is nu helemaal leeggemaakt. Het bestaat nog wel, nu onder @ministerMZ. Zullen alle berichten nog wel eerst gearchiveerd zijn?" / X

https://twitter.com/Transparangst/status/1753529993068454396?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1753529993068454396%7Ctwgr%5Ea3f69f8d0dd76dfaf78d3d595bb12abef3f8b8f8%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ninefornews.nl%2Fmysterie-rond-plots-vertrek-kuipers-wordt-steeds-groter-al-zijn-tweets-verwijderd%2F

Aangifte tegen minister De Jonge wegens zware mishandeling door schuld

https://www.ninefornews.nl/aangifte-tegen-minister-de-jonge-wegens-zware-mishandeling-door-schuld/

Aangifte tegen minister De Jonge wegens dood door schuld en terrorisme

https://www.ninefornews.nl/aangifte-tegen-minister-de-jonge-wegens-dood-door-schuld-fraude-en-terrorisme/

Aangifte tegen Hugo de Jonge

https://joet.nl/persoonlijke-groei/emoties/aangifte-tegen-hugo-de-jonge/

Perfect Society

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8?view=content

💉⚰ Why I'm an anti vaxer - top 10 reasons

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/%F0%9F%92%89%E2%9A%B0-Why-I'm-an-anti-vaxer---top-10-reasons:1

Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a

E-mail uw energie bedrijf om Putin's cyberaanval onmogelijk te maken VERSPREID DEZE VIDEO! WAARSCHUW IEDEREEN! 2023-07-11 15-59

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/E-mail-uw-energie-bedrijf-om-Putin's-cyberaanval-onmogelijk-te-maken-2023-07-11-15-59:6

Ministerie VWS blijft betalen voor niet leveren info over corona

https://www.accountant.nl/nieuws/2024/2/ministerie-vws-blijft-betalen-voor-niet-leveren-info-over-corona/

+anp Ministerie VWS blijft betalen voor niet leveren info over corona at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%2Banp+Ministerie+VWS+blijft+betalen+voor+niet+leveren+info+over+corona&ia=web

C19 Injection global death toll - somewhere between 9 million and 45 million. Injuries somewhere between 840 million and 4.2 billion (multiple injuries per person)

https://peterhalligan.substack.com/p/c19-injection-global-death-toll-somewhere

Ministerie VWS blijft betalen voor niet leveren info over corona

https://www.msn.com/nl-nl/nieuws/Binnenland/ministerie-vws-blijft-betalen-voor-niet-leveren-info-over-corona/ar-BB1iiZxd

Vitamin D, other everyday vitamins could counter coronavirus effects: report | Fox News

https://www.foxnews.com/health/vitamin-d-other-everyday-vitamins-could-counter-coronavirus-effects-report

57 Top Scientists and Doctors: Stop All Covid Vaccinations - NewsVoice

https://newsvoice.se/2021/05/57-scientists-study-covid-vaccinations/

91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/

A Deadly Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated – Worldwide data from 185 nations proves the highest Covid-19 Death rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/11/03/worldwide-data-proves-highest-covid-19-death-rates-are-in-most-vaccinated-countries/



Keywords
genocidenaziwhobilderbergjensenworld economic forumwefpfizercovid-19jaap van disselvaccinsbewijsaangiftehugo de jongemassamoordmyocarditisrechtbankmedische tirannienieuwe wereld ordekindermoordenaarschuldpandemieverdragzware mishandelinglandverraderomt rivm

