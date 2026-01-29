Truth Behind the Dollar - Fed’s End, & New Asset-Backed Currency | Global Financial Reset

John Michael Chambers welcomes back Rob Cunningham for a deep dive into the collapsing Federal Reserve system, the engineered fall of the U.S. dollar, and the rise of asset-backed sovereign currency. They analyze executive orders, Fed building fortifications, bond market collapses, gold & silver surges, crypto legislation, and Trump’s strategic moves toward a quantum financial system.





Fed building repurposed as a “wartime financial bunker”





Executive Orders 13961 & 13818 – legal groundwork for asset seizures & monetary reset





Peter Schiff’s dollar collapse warning vs. the truth about Federal Reserve debt notes





Bond market collapse triggered by Japan’s yen carry trade unwind





Gold & silver hitting all-time highs as the dollar dies





Crypto Market Structure Bill & U.S. as future crypto capital





Trump’s Davos message: “Globalism is dead”





How XRP and stablecoins will enable a transparent, asset-backed financial system





Spiritual dimensions of monetary freedom: from 3D to 5D consciousness

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





