BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Truth Behind the Dollar - Fed’s End, & New Asset-Backed Currency | Global Financial Reset
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
117 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 24 hours ago

John Michael Chambers welcomes back Rob Cunningham for a deep dive into the collapsing Federal Reserve system, the engineered fall of the U.S. dollar, and the rise of asset-backed sovereign currency. They analyze executive orders, Fed building fortifications, bond market collapses, gold & silver surges, crypto legislation, and Trump’s strategic moves toward a quantum financial system.


Fed building repurposed as a “wartime financial bunker”


Executive Orders 13961 & 13818 – legal groundwork for asset seizures & monetary reset


Peter Schiff’s dollar collapse warning vs. the truth about Federal Reserve debt notes


Bond market collapse triggered by Japan’s yen carry trade unwind


Gold & silver hitting all-time highs as the dollar dies


Crypto Market Structure Bill & U.S. as future crypto capital


Trump’s Davos message: “Globalism is dead”


How XRP and stablecoins will enable a transparent, asset-backed financial system


Spiritual dimensions of monetary freedom: from 3D to 5D consciousness

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
trumpgoldglobalismsilverpeter schiffexecutive ordersdavosus dollarjohn michael chambersbond marketxrpquantum financial systemstablecoinsspiritual consciousnessasset seizureyen carry tradefederal reserve collapseasset-backed currencyrob cunninghamcrypto legislationmonetary freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Historic Silver Surge Overwhelms Physical Infrastructure, Creating Unprecedented Logjam

Historic Silver Surge Overwhelms Physical Infrastructure, Creating Unprecedented Logjam

Mike Adams
Medicare to negotiate prices on 15 of the most expensive medications

Medicare to negotiate prices on 15 of the most expensive medications

Willow Tohi
The Corporate Transparency Act: A dangerous assault on small businesses and liberty

The Corporate Transparency Act: A dangerous assault on small businesses and liberty

Ramon Tomey
China&#8217;s Stance on Cuba: A Mirror to America&#8217;s Tyrannical Foreign Policy

China’s Stance on Cuba: A Mirror to America’s Tyrannical Foreign Policy

Garrison Vance
Amazon slashes 16,000 more corporate jobs as company prioritizes AI over employees

Amazon slashes 16,000 more corporate jobs as company prioritizes AI over employees

Cassie B.
The Gold Standard&#8217;s Return &#038; The Dollar&#8217;s Digital Prison: Why Treasury-Backed Stablecoins Are a Trap

The Gold Standard’s Return & The Dollar’s Digital Prison: Why Treasury-Backed Stablecoins Are a Trap

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy