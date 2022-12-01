Fighting negative thoughts but standing strong in Christ

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Pamplona, the Philippines on November 9, 2022.



Followers of Christ routinely fight against negative thoughts which come from satan to discourage Christ’s followers. We are reminded in Ephesians 6:12-18 to remain faithful to Christ as we are fighting against evil spiritual forces.



Remain faithful to God, keep His holy ten commandments with the guidance of the Holy Spirit of truth and God will carry you through the low times in your walk with Christ.



