© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian Peckford gives inspiring speech on the Canadian Charter of Rights & Freedoms, which he helped write
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • February 05, 2022
A very powerful and uplifting speech to Canadians! Well worth watching!
It is time for the world to STAND against Tyranny!
STAND RIGHT NOW because once tyranny really sits in... they'll just shoot protesters!
What kind of courage will be needed then?
SEEK Yahshua (Jesus) and ask forgiveness! And REPENT!
Then STAND in the truth of God's Word!
Background music : Vivaldi-The-Four-Seasons-Op.-8
Creative Commons CC0 Public Domain
supplied by:
Music: https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
It is time for the world to STAND against Tyranny!
STAND RIGHT NOW because once tyranny really sits in... they'll just shoot protesters!
What kind of courage will be needed then?
SEEK Yahshua (Jesus) and ask forgiveness! And REPENT!
Then STAND in the truth of God's Word!
Background music : Vivaldi-The-Four-Seasons-Op.-8
Creative Commons CC0 Public Domain
supplied by:
Music: https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.