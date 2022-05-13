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A Strange Map of Moldova was Shown on the Air in Zelensky's Interview with the Italian Rai 1 TV Channel. Zelensky said "that an Attack from Transnistria is Possible". 051322
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151 views • May 13, 2022
And again? A strange map of Moldova was shown on the air of Zelensky's interview with the Italian Rai 1 TV channel.
The territory of Moldova there is divided into two parts, one of which is called "Bessarabia".
And the President of Ukraine said that "an attack from Transnistria is possible."
What was that just now, Mr. Zelensky? Italians, explain yourself.
The territory of Moldova there is divided into two parts, one of which is called "Bessarabia".
And the President of Ukraine said that "an attack from Transnistria is possible."
What was that just now, Mr. Zelensky? Italians, explain yourself.
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