GAY PHARMA BRO - Rap Video - by Bret Rife

gay pharma bro

letting everybody know

thanks for meeting me on grindr

I am a big wig in pfizer

you're so kind

I can trust you right

this is our third night





I'm the r and d director

mrna science planner

if you ask me I will answer

no way I could be on camera





pfizer makes the virus mutate

would you kindly elaborate

is that gain of function? no way

we can't be calling it that name





we just help it evolve

we push it along

so we can have a new problem to solve

we'll make a new jab and we'll sell it to all

don't tell anybody that I was involved

letting everybody know

my man james

making it rain

on their parade

nobody's safe

not even if you are black and you're gay

on your third date

in a cafe

that's a mandate







I'm so scared I'm going to choke

there's 5 white guys don't let them go

why are you pulling race into this

cuz I'm woke

I'm protected don't you know

cuz I am black and homo

but I just care what you said in the video

no give me that microphone

now I'm calling the cops for sure





that is perfectly fine

you must have something to hide

you are still on the mic

and the cameras are live





look at my date that I'm so mad at

give me that tablet

I'm gonna grab it

so I can bash it

please give it back

not til i smash it

I need the hammer from Mr Pelosi's cabinet





cuz that's the only tool

that I know how to use

don't tell ye I work for jews

they make me richer than fondue

so I just do what they tell me to do





jordan trishton walker

thank you for being a talker

I don't think you will be walking

for much longer

surely you have got some watchers

watch your 6 o'clock for stalkers























james O'Keefe

journalist of the century

making American history

his job is very dirty

but what he does is what we need

he lifts the veil of the elite

so we see the conspiracies

and expose the tyranny

so the people can be free

Veritas has built a legendary legacy





letting everybody know

