GAY PHARMA BRO - Rap Video - by Bret Rife

gay pharma bro
it's the gay pharma bro
gay pharma bro
letting everybody know
gay pharma bro
it's the gay pharma bro
gay pharma gay pharma gay pharma bro
thanks for meeting me on grindr
I am a big wig in pfizer
you're so kind
I can trust you right
this is our third night
I'm the r and d director
mrna science planner
if you ask me I will answer
no way I could be on camera
pfizer makes the virus mutate
would you kindly elaborate
is that gain of function? no way
we can't be calling it that name
we just help it evolve
we push it along
so we can have a new problem to solve
we'll make a new jab and we'll sell it to all
don't tell anybody that I was involved
gay pharma bro
it's the gay pharma bro
gay pharma bro
letting everybody know
gay pharma bro
it's the gay pharma bro
gay pharma gay pharma gay pharma bro
my man james
making it rain
on their parade
nobody's safe
not even if you are black and you're gay
on your third date
in a cafe
that's a mandate
I'm so scared I'm going to choke
there's 5 white guys don't let them go
why are you pulling race into this
cuz I'm woke
I'm protected don't you know
cuz I am black and homo
but I just care what you said in the video
no give me that microphone
now I'm calling the cops for sure
that is perfectly fine
you must have something to hide
you are still on the mic
and the cameras are live
look at my date that I'm so mad at
give me that tablet
I'm gonna grab it
so I can bash it
please give it back
not til i smash it
I need the hammer from Mr Pelosi's cabinet
cuz that's the only tool
that I know how to use
don't tell ye I work for jews
they make me richer than fondue
so I just do what they tell me to do
jordan trishton walker
thank you for being a talker
I don't think you will be walking
for much longer
surely you have got some watchers
watch your 6 o'clock for stalkers
james O'Keefe
journalist of the century
making American history
his job is very dirty
but what he does is what we need
he lifts the veil of the elite
so we see the conspiracies
and expose the tyranny
so the people can be free
Veritas has built a legendary legacy
gay pharma bro
it's the gay pharma bro
gay pharma bro
letting everybody know
gay pharma bro
it's the gay pharma bro
gay pharma gay pharma gay pharma bro
