GAY PHARMA BRO - Rap Video - by Bret Rife
Bret Rife
Published 16 hours ago

gay pharma bro 

it's the gay pharma bro

gay pharma bro

letting everybody know

gay pharma bro 

it's the gay pharma bro

gay pharma gay pharma gay pharma bro 


thanks for meeting me on grindr

I am a big wig in pfizer

you're so kind

I can trust you right

this is our third night


I'm the r and d director

mrna science planner 

if you ask me I will answer 

no way I could be on camera


pfizer makes the virus mutate

would you kindly elaborate 

is that gain of function? no way

we can't be calling it that name


we just help it evolve

we push it along

so we can have a new problem to solve

we'll make a new jab and we'll sell it to all

don't tell anybody that I was involved

gay pharma bro 

it's the gay pharma bro

gay pharma bro

letting everybody know

gay pharma bro 

it's the gay pharma bro

gay pharma gay pharma gay pharma bro 


my man james 

making it rain

on their parade

nobody's safe

not even if you are black and you're gay 

on your third date

in a cafe

that's a mandate



I'm so scared I'm going to choke

there's 5 white guys don't let them go

why are you pulling race into this

cuz I'm woke

I'm protected don't you know

cuz I am black and homo 

but I just care what you said in the video

no give me that microphone 

now I'm calling the cops for sure


that is perfectly fine

you must have something to hide

you are still on the mic

and the cameras are live


look at my date that I'm so mad at

give me that tablet

I'm gonna grab it

so I can bash it

please give it back

not til i smash it

I need the hammer from Mr Pelosi's cabinet 


cuz that's the only tool 

that I know how to use

don't tell ye I work for jews 

they make me richer than fondue 

so I just do what they tell me to do


jordan trishton walker

thank you for being a talker

I don't think you will be walking

for much longer

surely you have got some watchers

watch your 6 o'clock for stalkers 











james O'Keefe 

journalist of the century 

making American history 

his job is very dirty 

but what he does is what we need

he lifts the veil of the elite

so we see the conspiracies

and expose the tyranny

so the people can be free 

Veritas has built a legendary legacy


gay pharma bro 

it's the gay pharma bro

gay pharma bro

letting everybody know

gay pharma bro 

it's the gay pharma bro

gay pharma gay pharma gay pharma bro


