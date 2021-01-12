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At the peak of the crescendo, Trump delivers a nothingburger
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220 views • January 12, 2021
Pelosi has disappeared. This morning a Speaker Pro-Tem was appointed.
Tanks are reported to be moving in Texas.
Airplane traffic watchers reporting major oddities.
Trump supposedly in a doomsday bunker.
8 days to coronation of the jewel thieves
Then Trump speaks on Fox, Ewe-toob from border wall
and delivers NOTHING.
Tanks are reported to be moving in Texas.
Airplane traffic watchers reporting major oddities.
Trump supposedly in a doomsday bunker.
8 days to coronation of the jewel thieves
Then Trump speaks on Fox, Ewe-toob from border wall
and delivers NOTHING.
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