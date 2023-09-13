🌊 The Dominance Of Plastic in European Beach Waste 🌊

🌟 Join the beach adventure with 👩🔬 Prof. Bethanie Almroth from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden!
🎧 https://bit.ly/3P0SbK1
🏖️ Europe's beaches hold secrets. Campaigns are on, unveiling what lurks in the sands!
🌊 What's the reveal? Plastic, the new beach superstar! 80-90% of our beach waste is now plastic! 🥤
♻️ Plastic dominates, reigning supreme in the coastal waste game. 🏄♂️
📋 Registers track materials, exposing single-use plastics and lightweight culprits. 🛍️
🔄 Makes sense, right? These materials escape waste systems, floating ashore on low-density journeys.
🌊 These beach invaders need attention.
Dive in for solutions! 🧹 Listen to the full episode! 🔗
Click the link in bio or find it in the description above. 🎧
