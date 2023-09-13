Create New Account
🌊 The Dominance Of Plastic in European Beach Waste 🌊
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
183 Subscribers
20 views
Published 14 hours ago

🌟 Join the beach adventure with 👩‍🔬 Prof. Bethanie Almroth from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden!

🏖️ Europe's beaches hold secrets. Campaigns are on, unveiling what lurks in the sands!

🌊 What's the reveal? Plastic, the new beach superstar! 80-90% of our beach waste is now plastic! 🥤

♻️ Plastic dominates, reigning supreme in the coastal waste game. 🏄‍♂️

📋 Registers track materials, exposing single-use plastics and lightweight culprits. 🛍️

🔄 Makes sense, right? These materials escape waste systems, floating ashore on low-density journeys.

🌊 These beach invaders need attention. 

Dive in for solutions! 🧹 Listen to the full episode! 🔗

Keywords
plasticpollutioncleanbeachesprotectourcoastlinesplasticwasteenvironmentalawareness

