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WHO: COVID VACCINES KILL CHILDREN! ΠΟΥ: ΤΑ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΣΚΟΤΩΝΟΥΝ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ!
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84 views • January 03, 2022
WHO: COVID VACCINES KILL CHILDREN! ΠΟΥ: ΤΑ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΣΚΟΤΩΝΟΥΝ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ! https://ugetube.com/watch/fBIaSQOB3DyB2sZ , https://rumble.com/vruthf-who-covid-vaccines-kill-children-.html . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: https://youtu.be/whxdDw4XCKE , (...) 0:11 so if it's going to be used, it's better to focus on those groups who have risk of serve disease and deaths, rather than as we see, some countries are using to give boosters to kill children, which is not right.
Then the equity issue comes here: Instead of boosting a child in high-income countries, it's better to vaccinate the elderly in countries who have, the elders, who have not been vaccinated, even the primary vaccines (...). The transcript of this meeting and this statement have been censored and altered
but on the above page, on the right, there is a link to record the Audio.
"Click here to listen to the audio version": https://www.who.int/multi-media/details/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-for-geneva-based-journalists---20-december-2021 . Original Audio:
https://terrance.who.int/mediacentre/presser/WHO-AUDIO_Emergencies_Coronavirus_Press_Conference_Palais_Press_20DEC2021.mp3 . This particular statement is pronounced at 0﹕27﹕20 .
FDA: ADVERSE EVENTS FROM COVID VACCINES. ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΥΠΗΡΕΣΙΑΣ ΤΡΟΦΙΜΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΦΑΡΜΑΚΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ (FDA), ΛΙΣΤΑ ΠΙΘΑΝΩΝ ΠΑΡΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟ https://www.brighteon.com/1351c2cf-bdfa-4f1c-a475-63aa356b614d , https://ugetube.com/watch/pb8xebfy2CTTrlm , https://rumble.com/vrnept-fda-adverse-events-from-covid-vaccines.-.html . SOURCE-ΠΗΓΗ: https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download , page 16 - σελίδα 16.
STOP WORLD ANTICHRIST GENOCIDAL DICTATORSHIP. ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑΣ.
54,581 DEAD, 4 MILLIONS INJURED FROM COVID VACCINES. STOP THE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ: 54.581 NEΚΡΟΙ, 4 ΕΚΑΤΟΜΜΥΡΙΑ ΒΛΑΒΕΣ. ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΤΕ ΤΑ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑΣ https://www.brighteon.com/31f6c95d-e755-466c-a23b-64e2d91e3057 , https://ugetube.com/watch/ypJJEoQIJayEAFk , https://rumble.com/vrbb1x-stop-world-antichrist-genocidal-dictatorship.html . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: http://alturl.com/jqway (SHORT URL OF USA Medalerts Org Vaers FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT CASES) , https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/34337-deaths-3120439-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-as-uk-public-data-show-35-deaths-213-hospitalizations-among-booster-triple-vaccinated .
ΠΩΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΔΥΝΑΤΟΝ ΝΑ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΕΣΤΩ ΚΑΙ ΕΝΑΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΣ ΠΟΥ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΕΡ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑΣ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑΣ ΠΟΥ ΕΧΕΙ ΣΚΟΤΩΣΕΙ ΔΕΚΑΔΕΣ ΧΙΛΙΑΔΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΕ ΕΚΑΤΟΜΜΥΡΙΑ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΚΑΛΕΣΕΙ ΒΛΑΒΕΣ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΠΕΙΡΑΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΜΕΧΡΙ ΤΙΣ 18 ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟΥ 2021 ΣΥΜΦΩΝΑ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΕΠΙΣΗΜΑ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ;
ANTICHRIST DICTATORSHIP COVIDLAND-FAKE CASES, COVIDVACCINES OF DEATH-GENOCIDE, DOCUMENTARY. ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΑ ΤΡΟΜΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟY-ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ, NTOKOYMENTO https://www.brighteon.com/1fbe68d9-18db-45b1-addf-a89cd15f4aa9 , https://ugetube.com/watch/nnTDFWlQDK9AEcD ,
https://rumble.com/vo2so3-dictatorship-covidland-fake-cases-covidvaccines-of-death-genocide.html (BINTEO).
Then the equity issue comes here: Instead of boosting a child in high-income countries, it's better to vaccinate the elderly in countries who have, the elders, who have not been vaccinated, even the primary vaccines (...). The transcript of this meeting and this statement have been censored and altered
but on the above page, on the right, there is a link to record the Audio.
"Click here to listen to the audio version": https://www.who.int/multi-media/details/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-for-geneva-based-journalists---20-december-2021 . Original Audio:
https://terrance.who.int/mediacentre/presser/WHO-AUDIO_Emergencies_Coronavirus_Press_Conference_Palais_Press_20DEC2021.mp3 . This particular statement is pronounced at 0﹕27﹕20 .
FDA: ADVERSE EVENTS FROM COVID VACCINES. ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΥΠΗΡΕΣΙΑΣ ΤΡΟΦΙΜΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΦΑΡΜΑΚΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ (FDA), ΛΙΣΤΑ ΠΙΘΑΝΩΝ ΠΑΡΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟ https://www.brighteon.com/1351c2cf-bdfa-4f1c-a475-63aa356b614d , https://ugetube.com/watch/pb8xebfy2CTTrlm , https://rumble.com/vrnept-fda-adverse-events-from-covid-vaccines.-.html . SOURCE-ΠΗΓΗ: https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download , page 16 - σελίδα 16.
STOP WORLD ANTICHRIST GENOCIDAL DICTATORSHIP. ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑΣ.
54,581 DEAD, 4 MILLIONS INJURED FROM COVID VACCINES. STOP THE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ: 54.581 NEΚΡΟΙ, 4 ΕΚΑΤΟΜΜΥΡΙΑ ΒΛΑΒΕΣ. ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΤΕ ΤΑ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑΣ https://www.brighteon.com/31f6c95d-e755-466c-a23b-64e2d91e3057 , https://ugetube.com/watch/ypJJEoQIJayEAFk , https://rumble.com/vrbb1x-stop-world-antichrist-genocidal-dictatorship.html . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: http://alturl.com/jqway (SHORT URL OF USA Medalerts Org Vaers FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT CASES) , https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/34337-deaths-3120439-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-as-uk-public-data-show-35-deaths-213-hospitalizations-among-booster-triple-vaccinated .
ΠΩΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΔΥΝΑΤΟΝ ΝΑ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΕΣΤΩ ΚΑΙ ΕΝΑΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΣ ΠΟΥ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΕΡ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑΣ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑΣ ΠΟΥ ΕΧΕΙ ΣΚΟΤΩΣΕΙ ΔΕΚΑΔΕΣ ΧΙΛΙΑΔΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΕ ΕΚΑΤΟΜΜΥΡΙΑ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΚΑΛΕΣΕΙ ΒΛΑΒΕΣ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΠΕΙΡΑΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΜΕΧΡΙ ΤΙΣ 18 ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟΥ 2021 ΣΥΜΦΩΝΑ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΕΠΙΣΗΜΑ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ;
ANTICHRIST DICTATORSHIP COVIDLAND-FAKE CASES, COVIDVACCINES OF DEATH-GENOCIDE, DOCUMENTARY. ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΑ ΤΡΟΜΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟY-ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ, NTOKOYMENTO https://www.brighteon.com/1fbe68d9-18db-45b1-addf-a89cd15f4aa9 , https://ugetube.com/watch/nnTDFWlQDK9AEcD ,
https://rumble.com/vo2so3-dictatorship-covidland-fake-cases-covidvaccines-of-death-genocide.html (BINTEO).
Keywords
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