Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel: Waiting for the Messiah
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published a day ago

In the 400 years before Christ was born there was no prophet that spoke for God in Judea and the remnant that returned was repeatedly trampled by invading armies. Pastor John brings out little known historical facts about this time like how the political parties of Sadducees and Pharisees came into being, the constant infighting among the Jews and the different kings that ruled Judea.

He also weaves in the New Testament accounts of John the Baptist, the birth of Jesus and how God supernaturally proclaimed the Messiah. This message will forever change the way you look upon the birth of Jesus in the manger.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1176.pdf

RLJ-1176 -- MARCH 8, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 6: Waiting for the Messiah

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
messiahjesusphariseesjudeasadducees

