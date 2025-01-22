Lyn Ulbricht - Make Moms Great Again!

Let’s remember the real woman behind the @FreeRoss movement - Lyn Ulbricht, Ross’ mother.





Ross has an incredible story to tell. He’s cool and all. He disrupted things. He lived his principles out to their fullest. He believed in a free market and produced the Silk Road as a testament to that. But where do you think he learned to principled and have convictions? Where do you think he learned to love the free market? His mom.





And let this be a reminder that if something is going to get done, it’s gonna need a mother to make it happen. So why don’t we use Lyn as a role model and start Let's Make Moms Great Again!





#freeross #rossulbricht #silkroad #trump47 #trump #presidenttrump #presidentdonaldtrump #trump2024 #criminaljusticesystem #criminaljusticereform #trumppardons

***

You can check out Ladies Love Politics website to read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.

Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.





Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds