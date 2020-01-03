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Great Quote from a Doctor About Flu Vaccine
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80 views • January 03, 2020
This brilliant quote is from Dr. Nikki Turner, Director of New Zealand's Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC).
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Rat Aroma did not create and does not own this video. This video was uploaded by Just Dad on Youtube and is copied here for information purposes and for safekeeping.
Where is the protection?
Rat Aroma did not create and does not own this video. This video was uploaded by Just Dad on Youtube and is copied here for information purposes and for safekeeping.
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