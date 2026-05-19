BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin thanks 'long-time good friend' Chairman Xi Jinping for the Beijing invitation in his greeting speech, addressing Chinese audience - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1386 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • Today

Putin thanks 'long-time good friend' Chairman Xi Jinping for the Beijing invitation in his greeting speech, addressing Chinese audience.

Cynthia... there are 2 more clips... Putin: 'Russia, China play important stabilizing role on the world stage'

Adding:

Ukraine is preparing strikes on Russia from Latvia's territory, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has stated.

The main points of the SVR statement:

📍The Zelensky regime is determined to demonstrate to its ideological and financial patrons in Europe the preservation of the combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their ability to damage the Russian economy;

📍Kiev does not intend to limit itself to using the air corridors provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Baltic states. Drones are planned to be launched from the territories of these countries as well;

📍The hope is that such tactics will significantly reduce the time of approach to targets and increase the effectiveness of terrorist attacks;

📍Despite Latvia's fears of becoming a victim of Moscow's retaliatory strike, the Kiev authorities convinced Riga to agree to conduct the operation;

📍The current rulers of Latvia's phobia of Russia has proven to be stronger than their ability to think critically and their sense of self-preservation;

📍Members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces have already been sent to Latvia. They are stationed at the Latvian military bases of "Adazi", "Seelie", "Lielvarde", "Daugavpils" and "Jekabpils".

❗️The coordinates of the decision-making centers in Latvia are known, and the country's membership in NATO will not protect the accomplices of terrorists from just retribution, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.


@DD Geopolitics

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin and Xi deepen strategic alliance as China balances ties with Trump

Putin and Xi deepen strategic alliance as China balances ties with Trump

Cassie B.
House Speaker Johnson poised to back new Ukraine aid package as Kyiv runs dry again

House Speaker Johnson poised to back new Ukraine aid package as Kyiv runs dry again

Jacob Thomas
Cuba runs out of fuel as protests erupt

Cuba runs out of fuel as protests erupt

Belle Carter
Why Is It So Difficult for Iran To Reach an Agreement With the United States?

Why Is It So Difficult for Iran To Reach an Agreement With the United States?

Garrison Vance
Iran Pleads for BRICS Unity Against US-Israeli Aggression, Exposes UAE Betrayal

Iran Pleads for BRICS Unity Against US-Israeli Aggression, Exposes UAE Betrayal

Garrison Vance
Why the Coming Engine Oil Shortage Could Cripple Transportation

Why the Coming Engine Oil Shortage Could Cripple Transportation

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy