Putin thanks 'long-time good friend' Chairman Xi Jinping for the Beijing invitation in his greeting speech, addressing Chinese audience.

Cynthia... there are 2 more clips... Putin: 'Russia, China play important stabilizing role on the world stage'

Adding:

Ukraine is preparing strikes on Russia from Latvia's territory, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has stated.



The main points of the SVR statement:



📍The Zelensky regime is determined to demonstrate to its ideological and financial patrons in Europe the preservation of the combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their ability to damage the Russian economy;



📍Kiev does not intend to limit itself to using the air corridors provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Baltic states. Drones are planned to be launched from the territories of these countries as well;



📍The hope is that such tactics will significantly reduce the time of approach to targets and increase the effectiveness of terrorist attacks;



📍Despite Latvia's fears of becoming a victim of Moscow's retaliatory strike, the Kiev authorities convinced Riga to agree to conduct the operation;



📍The current rulers of Latvia's phobia of Russia has proven to be stronger than their ability to think critically and their sense of self-preservation;



📍Members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces have already been sent to Latvia. They are stationed at the Latvian military bases of "Adazi", "Seelie", "Lielvarde", "Daugavpils" and "Jekabpils".



❗️The coordinates of the decision-making centers in Latvia are known, and the country's membership in NATO will not protect the accomplices of terrorists from just retribution, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.





@DD Geopolitics