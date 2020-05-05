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DIY Healing: Reiki For Beginners
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21 views • May 05, 2020
Life is guided by one universal source of energy or life force. When this energy flows freely, we feel better and experience good health. When it stagnates, we develop dis-ease. Reiki may be used to identify and release subtle blockages. This introduction shares how to begin to practice this type of healing for yourself.
https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/diy-healing-reiki-for-beginners
#Reiki #DIY #Health
https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/diy-healing-reiki-for-beginners
#Reiki #DIY #Health
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