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Who Is the W.H.O.? Who Is Funding and Controlling the World Health Organization?
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200 views • September 17, 2021
Discover the TRUTH about the COVID-19 / Great Reset At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
This documentary was produced by Clay Clark's friend and freedom-loving movie producer, writer, director and truth-teller Mikki Willis of www.ThePlandemicSeries.com. Mikki is also the man with the vision to organize the COURAGE-19 awards.
A Special Note from Mikki Willis:
I’m excited to announce that I’ve partnered with Clay Clark’s Reawaken America Tour to bring you THE FIRST ANNUAL COURAGE-19 AWARDS!
This idea came to me after witnessing so many brave doctors and scientists stepping forward to correct COVID-19 related misinformation, only to be smeared and canceled for daring to tell the truth.
This gala event will honor those who braved the current of cancel culture to spread truth and life saving services during the COVID19 plandemic. Seeing others awarded for bravery will inspire the silent masses to rise up and speak out. This is how we accelerate the turning of the tide!
AWARD CATEGORIES INCLUDE:
DOCTORS/SCIENTISTS
FRONTLINE WORKERS
PUBLIC FIGURES
ELECTED OFFICIALS
LAW ENFORCEMENT
JOURNALISTS/MEDIA
ARTISTS/ENTERTAINERS
CITIZEN ACTIVISTS
Now that the real scientific data is emerging, it’s time to honor those who risked it all to save lives! The COURAGE-19 AWARDS will be streamed live from San Antonio Texas on November 13th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM (Central) at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com (other streaming partners will be announced at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com).
Learn More About Scott McKay and The Patriot Streetfighter Show At:
https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
1,498 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
This documentary was produced by Clay Clark's friend and freedom-loving movie producer, writer, director and truth-teller Mikki Willis of www.ThePlandemicSeries.com. Mikki is also the man with the vision to organize the COURAGE-19 awards.
A Special Note from Mikki Willis:
I’m excited to announce that I’ve partnered with Clay Clark’s Reawaken America Tour to bring you THE FIRST ANNUAL COURAGE-19 AWARDS!
This idea came to me after witnessing so many brave doctors and scientists stepping forward to correct COVID-19 related misinformation, only to be smeared and canceled for daring to tell the truth.
This gala event will honor those who braved the current of cancel culture to spread truth and life saving services during the COVID19 plandemic. Seeing others awarded for bravery will inspire the silent masses to rise up and speak out. This is how we accelerate the turning of the tide!
AWARD CATEGORIES INCLUDE:
DOCTORS/SCIENTISTS
FRONTLINE WORKERS
PUBLIC FIGURES
ELECTED OFFICIALS
LAW ENFORCEMENT
JOURNALISTS/MEDIA
ARTISTS/ENTERTAINERS
CITIZEN ACTIVISTS
Now that the real scientific data is emerging, it’s time to honor those who risked it all to save lives! The COURAGE-19 AWARDS will be streamed live from San Antonio Texas on November 13th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM (Central) at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com (other streaming partners will be announced at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com).
Learn More About Scott McKay and The Patriot Streetfighter Show At:
https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
1,498 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
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