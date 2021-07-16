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Our Lady of Good Success as told by Fr. Isaac Mary Relyea
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11 views • July 16, 2021
This video is a talk given by Fr. Isaac Mary Relyea some years ago about the devotion to the Mother Of God under the beautiful and hopeful title of Our Lady of Good Success. She appeared to a humble sister in Quito, Ecuador in the 1500-1600's. She asked this cloistered sister, Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres to be a victim soul for our times. Our Lady explains what we would be living through right now!
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