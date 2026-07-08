Why do the most popular voices in alternative media attack President Trump? Why do Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Scott Ritter call him incompetent while exposing the deep state?





It is not an accident. It is a masterpiece of controlled opposition.





This daily war report from John Michael Chambers, sourced from Guardian Daniel R, reveals the strategic function of the anti-Trump media in the military operation. These figures speak taboo-breaking truths—the depravity of the elites, the unsustainable debt-based monetary system, the staging of proxy wars. That earns them the trust of skeptics. The fact that they portray Trump as a narcissistic egomaniac is the ultimate camouflage. If they unconditionally celebrated Trump, the operation would be exposed as pure military propaganda.





They serve as the psychological relief valve. They capture the justified moral outrage of the population and pivot it away from Trump, guiding it toward a clinical dissection of the architects behind the global control network. They do what Trump, as the official president of the civilian stage, legally cannot do.





The Israel paradox is the most painful chapter of this endgame. Trump's aggressive pro-Zionist stance alienates his base—by design. He forces the system into maximum visibility, exposing its final moves. The Q drop "We are saving Israel for last" is the mathematical key. Israel is not a nation. It is the geopolitical and financial epicenter of the old world order. When the trap snaps shut, the parasitic cells of the deep state will be liquidated simultaneously across the planet.





The recent Meet the Press interview was not a failure. It was the execution of the civilian narrative. Trump refused to present evidence because the old system is not being reformed. It is being entirely liquidated.





The game is already won in the background. Israel is the last piece to fall.





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