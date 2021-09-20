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The media is covering up the extent of vaccine injuries.
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1807 views • September 20, 2021
This short film is made from the testimonies that the injured shared on social media trying to raise awareness their plight.
The footage and full testimonies can be seen on various Telegram channels.
See: https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
The footage and full testimonies can be seen on various Telegram channels.
See: https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
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