Teletuesday - Tone Tests with Bias FX 2

Just some random riffing on my G&L ASAT for #teletuesday



I mainly wanted to try and craft some tones that sound good with the soap bar pickups on the ASAT in Bias FX 2. Bias FX is amazing and all the amp sims and effects sound realistic compared most other amp sims I've tried. The only thing better than Bias FX would be Axe FX but that is way more expensive as it's tied to a preamp.



The first tone is a tweed amp with some drive and plate reverb a classic sort of sound for telecasters. The second tone is another classic sort of fender reverb amp with a bit of drive on it, kind of a blues sort of sound. The third tone is a crazy split chain with two amps and two delays and reverbs after them, more of an ambient sound. The last tone combines delay drive and a split amp chain to get a more rhythm sound, I have to tweak this one a bit more to get the delay to line up with the bpm of the guitar. Who know maybe one day I'll use these setting in an improvisation song sometime. It's always good to experiment with settings every now and then.



Thanks for listening :-)