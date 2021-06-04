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Hell's Half Acre: Wyoming's Badlands
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262 views • June 04, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs of Hell's Half Acre, located about forty miles west of Casper, Wyoming, off Highway 20/26, that I took recently on a road trip. These pictures capture the stunning beauty of the rock formations that display Wyoming's unique geological history. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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