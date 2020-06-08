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Gates & Military Funded Mosquito Vaccine Delivery + Gates Backed Company To Release GM Mosquitoes
Viva La Veritas
Viva La Veritas
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138 views • June 08, 2020
Just in case 2020 wasn't crazy enough, the Environmental Protection Agency recently announced rolled back regulations for companies due to the coronavirus outbreak paving the way for companies to skirt environmental laws and regulations during this declared crisis.

So it should come as no surprise that Oxitec, a biotech company funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is moving forward with a failed 2018 agenda to release genetically modified mosquitoes into Florida and Texas.

In times of crisis and rolled back regulation, we must ask the question, who is ensuring public safety? This report also explores research funded by the Gates foundation in addition to the DoD and the NIH into mosquito delivered vaccines.

Genetically modified mosquitoes could be released in Florida and Texas beginning this summer
https://theconversation.com/genetical...

Gates Foundation Oxitec Grant
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-W...

Gates Foundation and Oxitec Fight Malaria with Genetically-Modified Mosquitoes
https://www.labiotech.eu/industrial/g...

Gates Foundation Awards $4.1 Million for Mosquito Engineering
https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/ne...

Mosquitoes are the new syringe? Seattle lab nibbles at malaria vaccine
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-...
Researchers Turn Mosquitoes Into Flying Vaccinators
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2010/...

US Army & Gates Study Immunization Via Mosquito Bite With Radiation-attenuated Sporozoites (IMRAS)
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/N...

Who is the biggest killer on the planet?
http://www.hardydiagnostics.com/wp-co...

EPA suspends enforcement of environmental laws amid coronavirus
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-env...

Bill Gates hits out at anti-vaxxers over coronavirus misinformation
https://metro.co.uk/2020/06/04/bill-g...

Bill Gates says mosquitoes scare him more than sharks
https://www.cnet.com/news/bill-gates-...
Keywords
vaccineagenda 21agenda 2030population controlbill gatescovid19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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