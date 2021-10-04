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Shut Up & TAKE IT.
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83 views • October 04, 2021
...y'know. The thing.
http://JonathanOToole.com
+18163372614 [email protected]
Drop all of your critical thinking
As we fulfill a transhuman scheme
Roll your sleeves up; take one for the team
Now shut your mouth and TAKE
My COVID vaccine
Liberty and Life on the line
Join in the delusion that is mine
Follow as the blind lead the blind
Now shut your mouth and TAKE
My COVID vaccine
If you want to work, eat, or fly
If you want to sell or to buy
Money feeds my murder machine
Shut your mouth and TAKE
My COVID vaccine
http://JonathanOToole.com
+18163372614 [email protected]
Drop all of your critical thinking
As we fulfill a transhuman scheme
Roll your sleeves up; take one for the team
Now shut your mouth and TAKE
My COVID vaccine
Liberty and Life on the line
Join in the delusion that is mine
Follow as the blind lead the blind
Now shut your mouth and TAKE
My COVID vaccine
If you want to work, eat, or fly
If you want to sell or to buy
Money feeds my murder machine
Shut your mouth and TAKE
My COVID vaccine
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