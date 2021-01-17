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Uncharted Tyranny
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180 views • January 17, 2021
Written by: Diana West
Sunday, January 17, 2021 2:32 AM
"All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on force."
-- attributed to George Orwell
https://dianawest.net/Home/tabid/36/EntryId/4157/Uncharted-Tyranny.aspx
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Sunday, January 17, 2021 2:32 AM
"All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on force."
-- attributed to George Orwell
https://dianawest.net/Home/tabid/36/EntryId/4157/Uncharted-Tyranny.aspx
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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