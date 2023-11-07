Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
American Nurse Who Got Out Of Gaza Describes Desperation She Saw
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3298 Subscribers
30 views
Published 20 hours ago

MIRRORED from CNN

07.11.2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gk7iWgCk14U&ab_channel=CNN

Emily Callahan, an American nurse with Doctors Without Borders, who gives a harrowing description of what she witnessed in Gaza as she was attempting to get out of the area.

Keywords
gazadoctors without bordersemily callahanamerican nurse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket