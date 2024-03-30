VOP Lounge Behind The Scenes



As Butterfly closed out Tuesday January 30th's emotional Lounge with prayer, Ryan, Tasha & Lewis bowed their heads.



Ryan & Tasha are Carol's son & daughter-in-law. They attended the lounge session as it was airing live. It was their first time hearing the seriousness of the events taking place at our southern border & the abuse that women & children endure on their trip to America.



The couple is strong in faith & lean upon the Lord for understanding. They did not hesitate to stop what they were doing the moment Butterfly's prayer began.



Although it was a semi personal moment between friends, I thought it was a beautiful one to document.



Faith & prayer have been powerful weapons that Veterans On Patrol uses.



I watched many videos where the members of the team were crying out to God for help & guidance as they encountered the obstacles & challenges.



I've seen their prayers answered over time, as will be the ones prayed on the 30th.



