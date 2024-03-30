VOP Lounge Behind The Scenes

Create New Account
Published 15 hours ago

As Butterfly closed out Tuesday January 30th's emotional Lounge with prayer,  Ryan, Tasha & Lewis bowed their heads.

Ryan & Tasha are Carol's son & daughter-in-law. They attended the lounge session as it was airing live. It was their first time hearing the seriousness of the events taking place at our southern border & the abuse that women & children endure on their trip to America.

The couple is strong in faith & lean upon the Lord for understanding. They did not hesitate to stop what they were doing the moment Butterfly's prayer began.

Although it was a semi personal moment between friends, I thought it was a beautiful one to document.

Faith & prayer have been powerful weapons that Veterans On Patrol uses.

I watched many videos where the members of the team were crying out to God for help & guidance as they encountered the obstacles & challenges.

I've seen their prayers answered over time, as will be the ones prayed on the 30th.

prayerchild traffickingvoparizona bordersick childrenunaccompanied minorsveterans in patrolwalking for the forgotten ministriesabused woman and children

