Wayne Dupree Shuts Down Jab-Leftist, Defends Tim McGaffin and NeverQuitWater.com

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So why not bring the same level of skepticism to the table when Pharmakeia uses fraud and deceit to force you to get their products through lies? Why be skeptical of those presenting truth but not bring the same level of scrutiny to those who are using fraud, lies, deceit to sell you their killer drugs?
The TRUTH Always Triumphs in the End!
Champions Never Quit!
Timothy McGaffin II
Cheri McGaffin
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
#WayneDupree #NeverQuitWater #LightBulbWaterDemo