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ΟΛΑ ΞΕΔΙΠΛΩΝΟΝΤΑΙ ΣΑΝ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΡΓΑΡΙΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΟΜΩΣ ΔΕΝ ΡΩΤΑΣ Μ'ΑΓΑΠΑ ΔΕΝ Μ'ΑΓΑΠΑ ΑΛΛΑ ΠΟΙΑ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΟΙΟ ΤΟ ΨΕΜΜΑ;.
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712 views • March 21, 2021
21/03/2021 EΔΩ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΤΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΟΥ ΑΡΓΥΡΗ.... https://www.facebook.com/vivigbelle
ΚΑΝΤΕ ΥΠΟΜΟΝΗ ΕΧΕΤΕ ΠΙΣΤΗ ΚΑΙ ΟΛΑ ΘΑ ΒΓΟΥΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΠΙΦΑΝΕΙΑ.
ΚΑΘΕ ΕΝΑΣ ΘΑ ΛΑΒΕΙ ΑΥΤΟ ΠΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΑΛΟΓΕΙ...
ΤΟ ΦΩΣ ΚΑΙ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΘΑ ΛΑΜΨΟΥΝ.
Η ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΘΑ ΑΝΑΚΤΉΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΘΕΣΗ ΠΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΑΡΜΟΖΕΙ.
ΚΙ ΟΛΗ Η ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΣΗ ΤΗΝ ΕΙΡΗΝΗ ΚΑΙ ΙΣΟΤΗΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΕΠΡΕΠΕ ΑΠΟ ΑΙΩΝΕΣ ΝΑ ΕΧΕΙ
ΚΑΝΤΕ ΥΠΟΜΟΝΗ ΕΧΕΤΕ ΠΙΣΤΗ ΚΑΙ ΟΛΑ ΘΑ ΒΓΟΥΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΠΙΦΑΝΕΙΑ.
ΚΑΘΕ ΕΝΑΣ ΘΑ ΛΑΒΕΙ ΑΥΤΟ ΠΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΑΛΟΓΕΙ...
ΤΟ ΦΩΣ ΚΑΙ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΘΑ ΛΑΜΨΟΥΝ.
Η ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΘΑ ΑΝΑΚΤΉΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΘΕΣΗ ΠΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΑΡΜΟΖΕΙ.
ΚΙ ΟΛΗ Η ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΣΗ ΤΗΝ ΕΙΡΗΝΗ ΚΑΙ ΙΣΟΤΗΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΕΠΡΕΠΕ ΑΠΟ ΑΙΩΝΕΣ ΝΑ ΕΧΕΙ
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