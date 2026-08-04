Eric Dubay vs. Jake the Awake

Jake Gibson continues to slander my name and call me a shill for the weakest reasons while deleting my comments and all those in support of me. In this video, I respond with UVandE to his latest diatribe where he continues to throw me under the bus. Be sure to see the following IFERS thread to view all the receipts: https://ifers.forumotion.com/t282-flat-earth-asshole-the-infiltrator





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